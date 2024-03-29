Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Raised to $340.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2026 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Williams-Sonoma from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $249.31.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 1.1 %

WSM stock opened at $317.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $319.70.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total transaction of $4,038,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,591.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,174 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth approximately $4,102,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 11.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

