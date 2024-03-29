Winch Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,405 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.21. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $198.61 and a 52-week high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

