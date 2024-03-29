WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.82 and last traded at $41.82. Approximately 181,549 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 323,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.57.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,677,000 after purchasing an additional 44,023 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,866,000 after purchasing an additional 876,652 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,926,000 after acquiring an additional 292,303 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,320,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,409,000 after acquiring an additional 44,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,798,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after acquiring an additional 151,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.