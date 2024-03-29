WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Up 0.7%

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.16 and last traded at $37.16. Approximately 8,662 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 22,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.90.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23. The company has a market capitalization of $274.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Get WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTSI. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,797,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,360,000 after buying an additional 198,302 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 529,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,931,000 after buying an additional 122,005 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,952,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,057,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,724,000 after buying an additional 55,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 192.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 49,611 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.