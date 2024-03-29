WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Stock Price Up 0.9%

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $65.41 and last traded at $65.41. Approximately 38,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 45,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.84.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 12.4% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 28.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 32,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

