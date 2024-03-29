Wojak Finance (WOJ) Price Down 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Wojak Finance has a market cap of $16.11 million and $5,797.30 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance launched on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 4,881,768,291 tokens. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@wojtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it’s designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wojtoken)[Medium](https://medium.com/@WojToken)”

Wojak Finance Token Trading

