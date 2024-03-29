X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Releases Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%.
Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $3.86 on Friday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.
X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.
