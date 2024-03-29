X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Releases Earnings Results

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $167.98 million during the quarter. X Financial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 22.42%.

X Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYF opened at $3.86 on Friday. X Financial has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $185.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.04.

X Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About X Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XYF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in X Financial during the third quarter worth $84,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in X Financial in the first quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan.

