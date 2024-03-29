Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $13.33 Million Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 264,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF accounts for about 10.8% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $13,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Santori & Peters Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 221,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,495,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 917,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,155,000 after buying an additional 360,707 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 447,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,539,000 after buying an additional 170,947 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JAAA stock opened at $50.74 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $50.36.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

