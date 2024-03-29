Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $5.69 Million Stock Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 3.89% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,858 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.75 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

