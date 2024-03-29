Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Has $763,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Sterling Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,584 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,183,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,235,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its 200-day moving average is $60.85. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $71.30.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.