Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $1.72 Million in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JBND opened at $52.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.33. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

