Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 5,882 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August makes up approximately 2.5% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $3,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PAUG opened at $35.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.92.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

