Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PACCAR in a research note issued on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $8.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.27. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $123.89 on Friday. PACCAR has a 12 month low of $67.48 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,203,000. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,910,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,466,000 after acquiring an additional 83,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

