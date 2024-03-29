Zhibao Technology Prices IPO at $4.00-$6.00 Per Share (ZBAO)

Zhibao Technology (ZBAO) plans to raise $6 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Tuesday, April 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,200,000 shares at $4.00-$6.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Zhibao Technology generated $19.6 million in revenue and had a net loss of $5.9 million. The company has a market-cap of $156.9 million.

EF Hutton acted as the underwriter for the IPO.

Zhibao Technology provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We launched the first digital insurance brokerage platform in China in 2020, powered by our proprietary PaaS (Platform as a Service). (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands)Â We are a leading and high-growth InsurTech company primarily engaged in providing digital insurance brokerage services in China.Â We operate substantially all of our business through its PRC Subsidiaries, or Zhibao China Group, in particular Zhibao China and Sunshine Insurance Brokers. 2B2C (â€śto-business–to-customerâ€ť) digital embedded insurance is our innovative business model, which Zhibao China Group pioneered in China.Â 2B2C digital embedded insurance refers to our one-stopÂ customized insurance brokerage model conducted through Zhibao China Group, under which we provide proprietary and customized insurance solutions to be digitally embedded in the existing customer engagement matrix of business entities (our â€śbusiness channelsâ€ť or â€śB channelsâ€ť) to reach and serve such B channelsâ€™ existing pool of end customers (â€śend customersâ€ť or â€śCâ€ť). Each B channel encompasses a specific scenario where its end customers also have potential, untapped insurance needs. For example, a Chinese travel agency (our B channel) has an average of 100,000 Chinese tourists traveling to the U.S.Â for tourism every year. We believe this presents an untapped scenario-specificÂ opportunity for international travel accident insurance needs for a pool of 100,000 Chinese tourists as end customers. These end customers might otherwise have to search for and purchase insurance separately or might not purchase insurance at all. After Zhibao China Group reaches an agreement with such travel agency to become one of our B channels, they build and embed a travel insurance solution across this travel agencyâ€™s matrix of digital channels, including its website, App, Douyin (the Chinese equivalent of TikTok), WeChat Mini Program, and other social media accounts. Consequently, we, through Zhibao China Group, may pinpoint the 100,000-strongÂ customer base and provide insurance brokerage services which are specifically and accurately tailored to the insurance needs of these end customers. Â Â Note: For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, Zhibao Technology Inc. reported a net loss of $5.9 million on revenue of $19.6 million. (Note: Zhibao Technology Inc. is offering 1.2 million Class A ordinary shares at a price range of $4.00 to $6.00 to raise $6.0 million in its initial public offering. This is a NASDAQ listing. Background: Zhibao Technology Inc. filed its F-1 without disclosing terms on Sept. 8, 2023. The Shanghai-based InsurTech company submitted its confidential IPO documents to the SEC on March 23, 2023.) “.

Zhibao Technology was founded in 2020 and has 148 employees. The company is located at Floor 3, Building 6, Wuxing Road, Lane 727 Pudong New Area, Shanghai 201204 Peopleâ€™s Republic of China +86 (21) 50896502 and can be reached via phone at +86 (21) 50896502 or on the web at http://www.zhibao-tech.com/.

