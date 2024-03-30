108,252 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Acquired by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 108,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,799,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Winch Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 54,490,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,681 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,856,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,051 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,642,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,439,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,162,000 after acquiring an additional 385,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.78 and a 12-month high of $81.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.58.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2944 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

