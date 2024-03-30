10,909 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by TFB Advisors LLC

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $211.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

