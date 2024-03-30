11,160 Shares in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU) Bought by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (BATS:HYMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 467.4% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 45,883 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 297.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 43.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 172,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,979 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0811 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The BlackRock High Yield Muni Income Bond ETF (HYMU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BBG Barc Custom Blend index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to primarily high-yield US municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. HYMU was launched on Mar 16, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

