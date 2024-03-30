124 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Bought by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock opened at $425.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.26, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $430.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.96. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $333.09 and a one year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total transaction of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,608 shares of company stock valued at $21,974,819. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.86.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

