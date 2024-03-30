14,463 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,463 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 49,672 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.68.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

