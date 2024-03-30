15,629 Shares in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Acquired by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 15,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $257,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQDH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.04. 9,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,021. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $94.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.11.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

