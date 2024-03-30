1,806 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 53,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,877,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, hitting $175.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,674,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,582,587. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.52 and a 200 day moving average of $129.69. General Electric has a twelve month low of $93.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.54.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

