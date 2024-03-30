231,572 Shares in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Purchased by New Capital Management LP

New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 231,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,819,000. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of New Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC increased its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.95. 1,071,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,779. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its 200-day moving average is $41.38. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.48 and a 1-year high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

