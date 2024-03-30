3,280 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Purchased by Geometric Wealth Advisors

Geometric Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,326,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day moving average of $71.49.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2163 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

