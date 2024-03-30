33,364 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,364 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,119,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,652,964,000 after buying an additional 2,952,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $1,798,173,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,040,522,000 after acquiring an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after acquiring an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.68.

Comcast Trading Up 0.7 %

CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.35. 21,157,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,078,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

