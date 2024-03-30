3,475 Shares in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Bought by Precedent Wealth Partners LLC

Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 65.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth about $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 11,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.16, for a total value of $2,883,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,847.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $197,246.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at $720,123.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $294.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $262.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.24. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $297.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

