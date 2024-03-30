3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 148.2% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
3i Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TGOPY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,284. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.51. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $18.08.
3i Group Company Profile
