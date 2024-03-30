3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Up 148.2% in March

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a growth of 148.2% from the February 29th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:TGOPY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,284. 3i Group has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $18.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51.
3i Group Company Profile
