3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $106.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.84. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $58.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

