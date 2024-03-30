4,800 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,429,728,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after buying an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after buying an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after buying an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,540,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,660,102. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $108.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

