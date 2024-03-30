5,245 Shares in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Purchased by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000. TransDigm Group comprises about 0.9% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,022.29, for a total transaction of $3,066,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,198.50, for a total transaction of $9,588,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,480 shares of company stock worth $100,102,829. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TransDigm Group stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,231.60. 164,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,702. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,154.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,005.85. The company has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $714.98 and a one year high of $1,238.95.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. William Blair assumed coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

