563 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,956,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $102,416,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $61.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.