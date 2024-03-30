6,521 Shares in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned 0.06% of American National Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 26,429 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 501,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 477,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,831,000 after acquiring an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 293.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 242,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after buying an additional 180,767 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

In other American National Bankshares news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,985.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $30,616.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,985.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda P. Joyce sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $29,628.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,836.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American National Bankshares in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMNB traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.76. 119,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,467. The company has a market capitalization of $507.74 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.90. American National Bankshares Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Equities analysts forecast that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

