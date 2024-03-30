6,751 Shares in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Bought by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Accenture by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $606,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after acquiring an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $346.61. 3,614,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,935,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $368.86 and its 200-day moving average is $340.42. The stock has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.68 and a 1-year high of $387.51.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

