7,744 Shares in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM) Purchased by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:OAEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Patron Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAEM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,098,000. Finally, Frontier Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Get OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29.

OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF (OAEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in an equity portfolio of large-, mid-, and small-cap emerging market companies. The fund combines an ESG screening methodology with its fundamental investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.