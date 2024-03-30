8,720 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Dantai Capital Ltd

Dantai Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $33,453,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,054,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,037,737.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total transaction of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at $158,782,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,426,000 shares of company stock worth $158,226,960 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 1.0 %

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.45. 1,515,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,343,112. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.27 million. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 20.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.92.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

