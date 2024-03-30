880 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Hambro & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 308,211 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $75,720,000 after buying an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $239.00 to $237.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.33.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,385. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.61. The company has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.81. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 46.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

