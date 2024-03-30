937 Shares in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,886,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 334,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,059,000 after buying an additional 231,958 shares during the period. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $23,465,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,819,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the last quarter.

OEF traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.41. 188,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,741. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.24. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $248.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

