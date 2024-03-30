9,548 Shares in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Acquired by Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $7,157,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $6,092,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $5,374,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $5,075,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $4,711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $88.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Veralto Co. has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $90.69.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

