AbraSilver Resource (OTC:ABBRF) Shares Up 15.8%

Shares of AbraSilver Resource Corp. (OTC:ABBRF – Get Free Report) shot up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 731,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 72% from the average session volume of 425,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

AbraSilver Resource Trading Up 15.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

AbraSilver Resource Company Profile

AbraSilver Resource Corp. operates as an exploration company in Argentina, Chile, and Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper. It holds interest in the Diablillos property located in the Salta province of northwestern Argentina; and the Aguas Perdidas project located in Chubut Province, Argentina.

