Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.