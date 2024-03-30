Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC decreased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.4% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,146,998. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down previously from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $5.67 on Friday, hitting $346.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,614,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,935,126. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.86 and a 200 day moving average of $340.42. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $261.68 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $217.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

