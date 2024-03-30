Achain Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 30th. Over the last week, Achain has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.33 million and $312,840.50 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00001988 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001580 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

