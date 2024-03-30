Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $103.83.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

