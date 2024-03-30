adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the February 29th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas
adidas Stock Up 0.8 %
ADDYY opened at $112.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.10 and a 200 day moving average of $96.93. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $78.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.36). adidas had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About adidas
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.
Featured Stories
