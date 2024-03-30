Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $680.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $499.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe stock opened at $504.60 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $331.89 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $569.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.64. The company has a market cap of $228.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,162 shares of company stock valued at $5,340,250 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $3,277,785,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17,006.8% during the third quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,207,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

