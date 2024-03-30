ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Update

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,000 shares, an increase of 96.2% from the February 29th total of 58,600 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 79,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSE opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.71. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $11.48.

Institutional Trading of ADS-TEC Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 288,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 235,201 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,719,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

