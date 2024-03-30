Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by Dantai Capital Ltd

Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 3.7% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dantai Capital Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,217,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock worth $59,919,994. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $180.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,628,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,801,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.10, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.02 and a 12-month high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

