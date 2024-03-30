Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AMD opened at $180.49 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 347.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

