Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.31 and last traded at $7.31. Approximately 156,327 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 310% from the average daily volume of 38,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAVVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AAVVF

Advantage Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $108.09 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 19.39%.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.