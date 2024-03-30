Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.19. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 49,543 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

About Aeterna Zentaris

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

