Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.95

Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.95 and traded as high as $2.19. Aeterna Zentaris shares last traded at $2.19, with a volume of 49,543 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on AEZS
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.